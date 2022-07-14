Shanaya Kapoor starrer Bedhadak is postponed indefinitely

The movie “Bedhadak,” in which she made her Bollywood debut alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, has reportedly been shelved.

The Dharma Productions movie has reportedly been “indefinitely postponed,” according to a report.

This will be the second Lakshya-starring movie to be cancelled, in the meantime.

It appears that those hoping to see Shanaya Kapoor on a big screen will have to wait a little longer.

Early this year, when KJo shocked everyone by unveiling the first cast posters for his next movie, Shanaya’s Bollywood debut became the talk of the town. “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak – directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love,” Kapoor said in a social media post.

The aspiring actress was also spotted attending KJo’s birthday party last month and even having a good time with her hot co-stars. If the rumours are accurate, it will be interesting to see if the newcomers sign on for another Dharma movie or decide to wait for this one to finish.

This will be the second Lakshya-starring movie to be cancelled, in the meantime. In the eagerly awaited “Dostana 2,” the actor was slated to make his big-screen debut with Janhvi Kapoor. However, after Kartik Aaryan’s unexpected departure from the movie, the project veered off course.