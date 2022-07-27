Shehnaaz Gill talks about her love for baarish in viral video

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill became well-known after she appeared in season 13 of Bigg Boss.

The actor is about to make her professional debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan.

Reports say that he has been asked to be in Rhea Kapoor’s next movie.

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill became well-known after she appeared in season 13 of Bigg Boss. The Punjabi actor has a lot of fans because of how simple and charming she is. Shehnaaz, who is always popular on social media, tells her fans where she is, and she did it again. The actor recently shared a cute Q&A video on her social media account, which gave her fans a great chance to find out more about her.

In the three-minute movie, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen charmingly trying to get her driver to talk to her so they can pass the time on the road. She posted the video to her Instagram account with the caption, “Jab main bore hoti hu toh main …. apne app ko entertain kar hi leti hu,” and a flower emoji.

In her latest video, Shehnaaz Gill wears a yellow blazer that makes her look beautiful. The actor rode around the city with her driver and told him that she was glad it was raining because she had been waiting for it. She said that the sound of rain makes her feel better.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram Video:

Shehnaaz Gill said that her favourite movie is “Devil Wears Prada” and that she likes light dinners like dal chawal. The actress also said that she likes to window shop and that, after filming, she likes to watch herself on TV or other big screens.

When her driver asked where she lives, she told him how much she loves Mumbai. She said, “Mujhe Mumbai me rehna pasand hai. Kyuki muje Mumbai ne sab kuch diya hai (I love living in Mumbai because this city has given me everything.)”

Shehnaaz Gill is about to make her professional debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan, which was originally called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reports say that he has also been asked to be in Rhea Kapoor’s next movie.

