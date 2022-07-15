Shubeer Sen was not aware of his daughter Sushmita Sen’s relationship

Sushmita Sen father supported her during her adoption journey
Sushmita Sen made the decision to become a single mother in 2000....
Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen gained notoriety after Lalit Modi referred to her in love images as his “better half.” The actor’s father, retired Air Force officer Shubeer Sen, said he is not aware of any developments in the situation. Despite Sushmita and Lalit later clarifying that they had not yet tied the knot.
When asked if Shubeer was aware of Lalit and Sushmita’s relationship, he said, “Definitely, I will get to know about it later. All I am saying is I don’t know about it till now. We generally talk about kids, health, and if she is eating properly…We talked like how we always do. I haven’t heard anything about him (Lalit Modi). I would have told you if anything; There’s nothing to hide.”
Sushmita, who is currently in London, is spending time with her pals, according to Shubeer. She has never before told her relatives about Lalit, though. Shubeer concluded by stating that he won’t be able to remark on whether he will accept Lalit as his son-in-law in the future until he is certain of them.
Earlier, Sushmita Sen reacted to the speculations about her marriage. “I am in a happy place!!! Not married…no rings…unconditionally surrounded by love!!” she wrote.
Sharing a picture with her daughter Renee and Alisah, she also added, “Enough clarification given…now back to life and work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB (none of your business) Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.”
