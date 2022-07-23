Shubhaavi Choksey talks about being typecast

Shubhaavi slammed all the ideas and impressions that people have already made about her.

The actress is known for her roles in many TV shows, like the recent remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She have played roles much older than my age.

Advertisement

While terms like “stereotype” and “typecast” are still being talked about, actress Shubhaavi Choksey is winning hearts by trying new things and pushing herself as an actor in the negative and grey shades! The actress who is loved right now for her role as Nandini Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 talks about the compliments she’s been getting and how she deals with the fear of being labelled as an actor who can only play bad roles.

First, Shubhaavi slammed all the ideas and impressions that people have already made about her. She replied, “In all honesty, it’s just a point of view, and I don’t agree with it. I have played roles much older than my age, and people have always said, “You look so young.” When I’m my age on screen, things will change on their own. Even negative roles will change, and I’m not trying to brag, but I’m a versatile actor. It will happen eventually.”

Shubhaavi has had a number of roles in a long list of well-known shows so far. The actress is known for her roles in many TV shows, like the recent remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is, however, excited to try her hand at acting on the web.