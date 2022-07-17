Sini Shetty wore an open-palled sari with a mustard-colored, sleeveless blouse.

She accessorised her ensemble with jarkan and pearl work danglers.

Sini Shetty, Femina Miss India World 2022, never misses an opportunity to make us proud of the Indian culture. For her homecoming, she chose this turquiose blue Benarasi sari.

She wore an open-palled sari with a mustard-colored, sleeveless blouse that matched the sari’s golden embroidery. She accessorised her ensemble with jarkan and pearl work danglers, a silver ring, and her winning crown, which she sashe wore with her winning title.

She chose light, dewy makeup, glossy pink lips, and blow-dried hair that was open. Her smile was the cherry on top, making her look even more beautiful. As part of her coming home, MLAs Manoj Kotak and Parag Shah gave her a gift.

Earlier, Sini Shetty got her new beauty queens of the year. However, Rubal Shekhawat as Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up and Shinata Chauhan as the 2nd Runner Up.

