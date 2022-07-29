Sohrab Khushrushahi talks about training celebrities with SohFit

Over the past few years, Sohrab Khushrushahi name and visage have become more well-known in the fitness community.

Over the past few years, Sohrab Khushrushahi name and visage have become more well-known in the fitness community. Sohrab Khushrushahi is bringing RFT to India after training countless Indians through his programme SohFit, including a number of celebrities. Da Rulk, actual name Joseph Sakoda, developed the Raw Functional Training (RFT) fitness programme, which emphasises functional fitness over looks. The two fitness professionals discuss RFT, India’s wellness culture, and their favourite celebrity customers, Chris Hemsworth and Alia Bhatt, in an interview.

Instead of constantly lifting large weights, RFT emphasises movement and flow with little to no equipment. When explaining why he believed it was essential to send it to India. Sohrab says, “It is about making fitness accessible to as many people as possible. India is developing, when it comes to fitness. Everyone doesn’t have access to gyms or money to buy equipment. To me, a form of training that you can do in your room with no equipment does the job. I think it fits perfectly into our eco-system.”

Da Rulk adds that he has been getting acquainted with the Indian fitness scene these days and is excited to start his journey here. “It’s at its infancy in a sense that everyone is getting into the flow of working out. That’s why I’m so excited about India because it gives us the opportunity to start from the genesis and getting people to focus on feeling stronger rather than just aesthetics of it. In general, it’s exciting,” he says.

Talking about training celebs, Da Rulk says, “Celebrities are people too. People sometimes put them on a pedestal. It just gives more visibility to what we do. I train with people like Chris Hemsworth and Josh Brolin, and also with first responders (firefighters, Navy SEALS etc.) First responders tend to give my training curriculum credibility and edification. But training with Chris and Josh and those guys gives it visibility. When you couple those two things together, it’s a special mix.”

Sohrab adds that he has special respect for celebs for the amount of hard work they put in and also reveals which celeb client of his is willing to work the hardest. He also spoke about Alia’s pregnancy and how a woman’s fitness regimen changes when they are expecting. Sohrab explains how he goes about adapting fitness routines for his clients when they are pregnant. He says, “It (the workout) does change. We do tweak stuff. The beauty about any form of training is we can always adapt. I believe that just because a girl is expecting a child, she doesn’t need to stop moving or change drastically. India is one place where people don’t let women move once they are pregnant. That shouldn’t happen.”

Da Rulk adds that he focuses on training to be fun, something Chris Hemsworth is an expert at. “Chris is hilarious. It’s like being around 13-year-old kids. It’s always jokes. You’re laughing so much that it’s a lot of ab work without having to add it. Focus tends to be a little bit of a struggle because you tend to laugh through the routine. But it’s always a good time. Training is for yourself, so it should be fun,” he says with a laugh.