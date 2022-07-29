Advertisement
Edition: English
Song "Waat Laga Denge" by Vijay Deverakonda is said to be big hit

Articles
  • Vijay Deverakonda’s new song Waat Laga Denge from his upcoming film, Liger, will give you an energy boost just by watching it.
  • Movie, Liger, which is coming out soon, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen stuttering.
  • Vijay Deverakonda himself sang the song, which was written by Puri Jagannadh.
Movie, Liger, which is coming out soon, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen stuttering. The same stammer has been turned into a powerful song, Waat Laga Denge, as his character, an MMA fighter, goes on to represent India in a crucial match. Vijay Deverakonda himself sang the song, which was written by Puri Jagannadh and put together by Sunil Kashyap.

The quirky camera work and shots of people dancing to the foot-tapping number make it even more powerful. It is advertised as the “perfect motivational anthem for your next goal.” When Vijay says “waat laga denge” at the beginning of the song, it’s easy to see how much he sounds like Suniel Shetty in the way he says his lines.

Puri Jagannadh is in charge of Liger, and Karan Johar is in charge of making it. With this movie, Vijay makes his first movie in Hindi. It also features Ramya Krishnan as his mother, Ananya Panday as his girlfriend, Ronit Roy as his coach, Mike Tyson in a cameo role, and Ananya Panday as his mother. It will be shown in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam theatres on August 25.

Last week, Vijay showed the trailer for Liger in Hyderabad and then in Mumbai. He wore slippers to the event in Mumbai, and actor Ranveer Singh complimented him on how confidently he wore them. Vijay and Ananya were also seen on Thursday’s season 7 episode 4 of Koffee With Karan.

Akdi Pakdi, the first song from Liger, came out a few weeks before. Vijay and Ananya show off their best dance moves on the dance floor during the fast-paced dance number.

Vijay recently told PTI about his first role in a Hindi movie, “I see it as getting to live a dream. I love telling stories, and I love doing it in front of a big crowd in a big room. What bigger auditorium than India. I see it as a dream and goal of mine coming true.”

