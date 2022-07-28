Sunny Leone call working with Anurag Kashyap a dream come true

Actress Sunny Leone describes working with director Anurag Kashyap as a “chance” and calls it a “dream come true.”

“Yes my smile is “ear to ear” because dreams do come true! I never in a million years thought someone as amazing like @anuragkashyap10 would take a chance on me. My journey has been amazing but by no means “easy”.

She added: “After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film.”

The actress, 41, claims she will always remember Anurag for taking this risk.

“There are moments in life where everything changes…this is my moment in my head and heart. No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film. @dirrty99 & @sunnyrajani my steady rocks guiding me… love you!.”

However, she did not share details about the project.

In Pooja Bhatt’s sensual thriller “Jism 2” from 2012, Sunny, whose actual name is Karenjit Kaur, made her Bollywood debut. Since then, she has focused on roles in popular films including “Jackpot,” “Ragini MMS 2,” “Ek Paheli Leela,” and “Mastizaade.”