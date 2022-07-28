Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sunny Leone call working with Anurag Kashyap a dream come true

Sunny Leone call working with Anurag Kashyap a dream come true

Articles
Advertisement
Sunny Leone call working with Anurag Kashyap a dream come true

Sunny Leone call working with Anurag Kashyap a dream come true

Advertisement
  • Actress Sunny Leone describes working with director Anurag Kashyap as a “chance” and calls it a “dream come true.”
  • Sunny posted a photo of herself and Anurag on Instagram.
  • Saying that her career in the Hindi film industry hasn’t exactly been “smooth.”
Advertisement

Actress Sunny Leone describes working with director Anurag Kashyap as a “chance” and calls it a “dream come true.”
Sunny posted a photo of herself and Anurag on Instagram. Saying that her career in the Hindi film industry hasn’t exactly been “smooth.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) 

Advertisement

“Yes my smile is “ear to ear” because dreams do come true! I never in a million years thought someone as amazing like @anuragkashyap10 would take a chance on me. My journey has been amazing but by no means “easy”.

Also Read

Sunny Leone sizzling Bengali dance number sets a new record
Sunny Leone sizzling Bengali dance number sets a new record

Do you recall the Bengali song "Dushtu Polapain" by Sunny Leone? The...


She added: “After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film.”

The actress, 41, claims she will always remember Anurag for taking this risk.

“There are moments in life where everything changes…this is my moment in my head and heart. No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film. @dirrty99 & @sunnyrajani my steady rocks guiding me… love you!.”

Also Read

Sunny Leone aced the Y challenge like a breeze
Sunny Leone aced the Y challenge like a breeze

Sunny Leone fully awed viewers by nailing the infamous Y challenge to show...

Advertisement

However, she did not share details about the project.

In Pooja Bhatt’s sensual thriller “Jism 2” from 2012, Sunny, whose actual name is Karenjit Kaur, made her Bollywood debut. Since then, she has focused on roles in popular films including “Jackpot,” “Ragini MMS 2,” “Ek Paheli Leela,” and “Mastizaade.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Drama News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story