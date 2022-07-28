Sunny Leone sizzling Bengali dance number sets a new record

Do you recall the Bengali song “Dushtu Polapain” by Sunny Leone? The song video, which was published at a record-breaking level in Bangladesh.

Do you recall the Bengali song “Dushtu Polapain” by Sunny Leone? The song video, which was published at a record-breaking level in Bangladesh. Which sparked a frenzy among Sunny’s followers early this year. When it comes to hot moves and hook steps, no one can match her, and that’s exactly what occurred. With this grooving song by well-known Bangladeshi vocalist Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee.

The hot video has now passed a significant social media milestone. More than 10 million people have watched “Dushtu Polapain” on YouTube so far, and that number is rising. It appears Sunny’s incredible dance routines still have the ability to draw in the most viewers. The seductive song, which Bollywood choreographer Adil Shaikh helmed, also well conveys the grace and refinement of the Bollywood queen.

Sunny Leone has received praise from internet users for her mastery of dancing moves as well as how she effortlessly learned the Bangladeshi song as if it were her native tongue. One fan even praised Sunny’s dancing, calling it “Wow amazing seuper.”

The diva now has the Tamil film “Oh my Ghost” and the Malayalam film “Shero” in development. She is also starring in the Indo-Bangladeshi action comedy “Soldiers.”