Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suriya dedicates National Film Award to kids

Suriya dedicates National Film Award to kids

Articles
Advertisement
Suriya dedicates National Film Award to kids

Suriya dedicates National Film Award to kids

Advertisement
  • Suriya is an Indian actor television presenter and philanthropist.
  • The Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya won five awards at Friday’s 68th National Film Awards.
  • We are ecstatic with the five National awards for Soorarai Pottru.
Advertisement

Suriya is an Indian actor television presenter and philanthropist. He primarily works in Tamil cinema, where he is one of the highest-paid actors and has also worked in a few Hindi films.

The Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya won five awards at Friday’s 68th National Film Awards. On Saturday, the actor posted a thank-you note on Twitter.

Suriya shared a note, “Vanakkam! My heartfelt thanks for all the love and good wishes that have reached us and enriched our lives so far. We are ecstatic with the five National awards for Soorarai Pottru. The overwhelming reception for our film, which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic, has made our eyes well up in joy. Our happiness is doubled at this National recognition for Soorarai Pottru, as it is a testimony of Sudha Kongara’s many years of hard work and creative vision of Captain Gopinath’s story.”

“My sincere appreciation and gratitude to all the talents who stood by us during the making of this good film. The Best Film award is a great recognition for team 2D and I thank them along with my best friend and CEO Rajsekar Karpoorasundara Pandian.”

“My love and ‘Thank You’ to all those who have encouraged my efforts so far and to my Amma & Appa, Karthi & Brinda, who have supported me always. I dedicate this award to my kids Diya and Dev and to my loving family,” said Suriya, who went on to thank his ‘Anbaana fans’ on this joyous occasion.”

Also Read

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan cast for remake Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru
Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan cast for remake Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru is getting a Hindi remake. Akshay Kumar announced the project...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story