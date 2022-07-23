Suriya dedicates National Film Award to kids

Suriya is an Indian actor television presenter and philanthropist.

The Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya won five awards at Friday’s 68th National Film Awards.

We are ecstatic with the five National awards for Soorarai Pottru.

Advertisement

Suriya is an Indian actor television presenter and philanthropist. He primarily works in Tamil cinema, where he is one of the highest-paid actors and has also worked in a few Hindi films.

The Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya won five awards at Friday’s 68th National Film Awards. On Saturday, the actor posted a thank-you note on Twitter.

Suriya shared a note, “Vanakkam! My heartfelt thanks for all the love and good wishes that have reached us and enriched our lives so far. We are ecstatic with the five National awards for Soorarai Pottru. The overwhelming reception for our film, which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic, has made our eyes well up in joy. Our happiness is doubled at this National recognition for Soorarai Pottru, as it is a testimony of Sudha Kongara’s many years of hard work and creative vision of Captain Gopinath’s story.”

“My sincere appreciation and gratitude to all the talents who stood by us during the making of this good film. The Best Film award is a great recognition for team 2D and I thank them along with my best friend and CEO Rajsekar Karpoorasundara Pandian.”

“My love and ‘Thank You’ to all those who have encouraged my efforts so far and to my Amma & Appa, Karthi & Brinda, who have supported me always. I dedicate this award to my kids Diya and Dev and to my loving family,” said Suriya, who went on to thank his ‘Anbaana fans’ on this joyous occasion.”

Also Read Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan cast for remake Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Soorarai Pottru is getting a Hindi remake. Akshay Kumar announced the project...