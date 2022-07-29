Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sushant Singh Rajput followers are angry on FlipKart T-shirt maker

Sushant Singh Rajput followers are angry on FlipKart T-shirt maker

Articles
Advertisement
Sushant Singh Rajput followers are angry on FlipKart T-shirt maker

Sushant Singh Rajput followers are angry on FlipKart T-shirt maker

Advertisement
  • Psychologists have called it a parody and “insensitive imagery,” which has sparked a bigger discussion about mental health.
  • “Such misinformation and disinformation can compound the mental health issues making it more difficult for people to reach out for help,” says Natasha Mehta.
  • Rajput was discovered hanged in his Mumbai apartment in 2020.
Advertisement

When admirers of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput criticised a T-shirt with the message “Depression is like drowning.” The hashtag #BoycottFlipkart was created on Twitter. Psychologists have called it a parody and “insensitive imagery,” which has sparked a bigger discussion about mental health.

Also Read

Rhea Chakraborty’s post comes after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister said that she “ruined” her brother’s life
Rhea Chakraborty’s post comes after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister said that she “ruined” her brother’s life

Sushant Singh Rajput's life has been shattered since Rhea Chakraborty entered it...

“Such misinformation and disinformation can compound the mental health issues making it more difficult for people to reach out for help,” says Natasha Mehta, senior counselling psychologist from Mumbai. Adding that “such a thing needs to be corrected publicly, through an apology or by calling out, or else it will continue to exist on one platform or the other”.

Rajput was discovered hanged in his Mumbai apartment in 2020. His death, which was officially ruled a suicide, gave rise to a number of hypotheses, which prompted an investigation when his family filed a police report (FIR) charging actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family with, among other things, aiding in suicide.

Also Read

Rhea Chakraborty charged for buying drugs for her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty charged for buying drugs for her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty was charged on Wednesday for buying drugs for Sushant Singh...

Many of his followers criticised the platform on social media, calling it “cheap and callous marketing.” Whereas some questioned why his picture was used without his family’s consent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story