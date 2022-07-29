Sushant Singh Rajput followers are angry on FlipKart T-shirt maker

Psychologists have called it a parody and “insensitive imagery,” which has sparked a bigger discussion about mental health.

“Such misinformation and disinformation can compound the mental health issues making it more difficult for people to reach out for help,” says Natasha Mehta.

Rajput was discovered hanged in his Mumbai apartment in 2020.

Advertisement

When admirers of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput criticised a T-shirt with the message “Depression is like drowning.” The hashtag #BoycottFlipkart was created on Twitter. Psychologists have called it a parody and “insensitive imagery,” which has sparked a bigger discussion about mental health.

Also Read Rhea Chakraborty’s post comes after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister said that she “ruined” her brother’s life Sushant Singh Rajput's life has been shattered since Rhea Chakraborty entered it...

“Such misinformation and disinformation can compound the mental health issues making it more difficult for people to reach out for help,” says Natasha Mehta, senior counselling psychologist from Mumbai. Adding that “such a thing needs to be corrected publicly, through an apology or by calling out, or else it will continue to exist on one platform or the other”.

Rajput was discovered hanged in his Mumbai apartment in 2020. His death, which was officially ruled a suicide, gave rise to a number of hypotheses, which prompted an investigation when his family filed a police report (FIR) charging actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family with, among other things, aiding in suicide.

Also Read Rhea Chakraborty charged for buying drugs for her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty was charged on Wednesday for buying drugs for Sushant Singh...

Many of his followers criticised the platform on social media, calling it “cheap and callous marketing.” Whereas some questioned why his picture was used without his family’s consent.