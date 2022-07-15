Advertisement
Sushmita Sen cleared that she is ‘not married’ on Instagram
Sushmita Sen has spoken out about her relationship with Lalit Modi. She responded to Lalit’s admission from yesterday by posting a photo of herself and her two girls.

After Lalit Modi revealed that they are dating, Sushmita Sen ended her quiet. It should be clear enough from the actor’s statement that she is content yet unmarried. She posted the comments alongside a photo of her daughters Renee and Alisah Sen on her Instagram account.

Lalit Modi, a former IPL commissioner, revealed on Thursday night that he is seeing Sushmita. Everyone was taken aback when he declared Sushmita to be his better half in a series of photos posted on his social media pages. Fans of Sushmita expressed disbelief at the information, especially considering that she had not responded. The actor finally provided a clarification on the situation on her Instagram account on Friday.

She wrote: Verified I am in a happy place!!!😁🤗❤️💃🏻💋NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!🌈 Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!😊❤️👍 Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB ( non of your business) Anyway!!!😉😄👍 I love you guys!!! ❤️😍💋.

See the post here:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita has been receiving congratulatory messages on her post since then. Gauahar Khan commented, “God bless you always.” As well as a fan wrote, “Finally the queen spoke in most elegant way.” Another commented, “Perfect answer.”

