Sushmita Sen cleared that she is ‘not married’ on Instagram

Sushmita Sen has spoken out about her relationship with Lalit Modi.

She responded to Lalit’s admission from yesterday by posting a photo of herself and her two girls.

After Lalit Modi revealed that they are dating, Sen ended her quiet.

Advertisement

Sushmita Sen has spoken out about her relationship with Lalit Modi. She responded to Lalit’s admission from yesterday by posting a photo of herself and her two girls.

After Lalit Modi revealed that they are dating, Sushmita Sen ended her quiet. It should be clear enough from the actor’s statement that she is content yet unmarried. She posted the comments alongside a photo of her daughters Renee and Alisah Sen on her Instagram account.

Also Read Ranveer Singh REACTS to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship news Ranveer Singh has said what he thinks about the fact that Sushmita...

Lalit Modi, a former IPL commissioner, revealed on Thursday night that he is seeing Sushmita. Everyone was taken aback when he declared Sushmita to be his better half in a series of photos posted on his social media pages. Fans of Sushmita expressed disbelief at the information, especially considering that she had not responded. The actor finally provided a clarification on the situation on her Instagram account on Friday.

Also Read Sushmita Sen goes viral after dating announcement Sushmita Sen needs no formal introduction. She has starred in many movies like...

She wrote: Verified I am in a happy place!!!😁🤗❤️💃🏻💋NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!🌈 Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!😊❤️👍 Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB ( non of your business) Anyway!!!😉😄👍 I love you guys!!! ❤️😍💋.

Advertisement

See the post here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Advertisement

Sushmita has been receiving congratulatory messages on her post since then. Gauahar Khan commented, “God bless you always.” As well as a fan wrote, “Finally the queen spoke in most elegant way.” Another commented, “Perfect answer.”