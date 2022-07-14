Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sushmita Sen is dating businessman Lalit Modi; marriage soon in the cards

Sushmita Sen is dating businessman Lalit Modi; marriage soon in the cards

Articles
Advertisement
Sushmita Sen is dating businessman Lalit Modi; marriage soon in the cards

Sushmita Sen is dating Lalit Modi

Advertisement
  • Everyone began to speculate about if businessman Lalit Modi and actress Sushmita had secretly wed.
  • The business tycoon shared pictures from their recent trip to the Maldives Islands.
  • Lalit quickly stated that they are not wed and that he is only dating Sushmita.
Advertisement

Everyone began to speculate about if businessman Lalit Modi and actress Sushmita Sen had secretly wed when he posted photos of his vacation.

Also Read

Aarya season 3 features leading star Sushmita Sen and Ram Madhvani
Aarya season 3 features leading star Sushmita Sen and Ram Madhvani

Sushmita Sen returned with the online series Aarya in 2020. Aarya Sareen's...

The business tycoon shared pictures from their recent trip to the Maldives Islands and wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better-looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓”

Here, take a look at the post:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Advertisement

Lalit quickly stated that they are not wed and that he is only dating Sushmita. He also mentioned in his tweet that marriage will go place!

Also Read

Sushmita Sen father supported her during her adoption journey
Sushmita Sen father supported her during her adoption journey

Sushmita Sen made the decision to become a single mother in 2000....

His tweet read, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

See the post here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in December last year, the former beauty Queen announced her break up with Rohman Shawl on Instagram. She wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story