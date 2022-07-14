Sushmita Sen is dating businessman Lalit Modi; marriage soon in the cards

Aarya season 3 features leading star Sushmita Sen and Ram Madhvani
Sushmita Sen returned with the online series Aarya in 2020. Aarya Sareen's...
Everyone began to speculate about if businessman Lalit Modi and actress Sushmita Sen had secretly wed when he posted photos of his vacation.
The business tycoon shared pictures from their recent trip to the Maldives Islands and wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better-looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓”
Here, take a look at the post:
Lalit quickly stated that they are not wed and that he is only dating Sushmita. He also mentioned in his tweet that marriage will go place!
His tweet read, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”
See the post here:
Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE
— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022
Meanwhile, in December last year, the former beauty Queen announced her break up with Rohman Shawl on Instagram. She wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”
