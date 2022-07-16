Sushmita Sen talks about the ‘power of noise cancellation’

Due to her marriage to Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen is currently in the news.

The actress uploaded another fresh tweet after responding to the news.

In which she discussed the effectiveness of noise cancellation.

Sharing a picture of herself from her recent trip with Lalit Modi, Sushmita wrote, “Ah Serenity and the power of noise cancellation!!! (heart eyes, laughing, red heart and musical notes emojis). Picture courtesy: Alisah Sen (angel face and lips emojis). I love you guys beyond!!! #sharing #bliss #positivity #love #duggadugga (dancer and hug face emojis).”

Sushmita was seen in the image with her hair pulled back and wearing a white kaftan. On a wooden terrace next to an infinite pool, she took pictures. She appeared stunning.

Earlier the actress posted a selfie with her kids, reacting to the news of her relationship with Lalit Modi. She wrote, “I am in a happy place!!!😁🤗❤️💃🏻💋NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!🌈 Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!😊❤️👍 Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!😉😄👍 I love you guys!!! ❤️😍💋 #duggadugga #yourstruly 🌈.” Have a look:

Earlier this week, Lalit announced their relationship on Instagram and wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.” In another tweet, he wrote, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too will happen one day.”