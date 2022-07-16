Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sushmita Sen talks about the ‘power of noise cancellation’

Sushmita Sen talks about the ‘power of noise cancellation’

Articles
Advertisement
Sushmita Sen talks about the ‘power of noise cancellation’

Sushmita Sen talks about the ‘power of noise cancellation’

Advertisement
  • Due to her marriage to Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen is currently in the news.
  • The actress uploaded another fresh tweet after responding to the news.
  • In which she discussed the effectiveness of noise cancellation.
Advertisement

Due to her relationship with Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen is currently in the news. The actress uploaded another fresh tweet after responding to the news. In which she discussed the effectiveness of noise cancellation.

Also Read

Lalit Modi leaves netizens in shock as He’s dating Miss Universe Sushmita Sen 
Lalit Modi leaves netizens in shock as He’s dating Miss Universe Sushmita Sen 

Everyone began to speculate about if businessman Lalit Modi and actress Sushmita...

Sharing a picture of herself from her recent trip with Lalit Modi, Sushmita wrote, “Ah Serenity and the power of noise cancellation!!! (heart eyes, laughing, red heart and musical notes emojis). Picture courtesy: Alisah Sen (angel face and lips emojis). I love you guys beyond!!! #sharing #bliss #positivity #love #duggadugga (dancer and hug face emojis).”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) 

Advertisement

Sushmita was seen in the image with her hair pulled back and wearing a white kaftan. On a wooden terrace next to an infinite pool, she took pictures. She appeared stunning.

Also Read

Shubeer Sen was not aware of his daughter Sushmita Sen’s relationship
Shubeer Sen was not aware of his daughter Sushmita Sen’s relationship

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen gained notoriety after Lalit Modi...

Earlier the actress posted a selfie with her kids, reacting to the news of her relationship with Lalit Modi. She wrote, “I am in a happy place!!!😁🤗❤️💃🏻💋NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!🌈 Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!😊❤️👍 Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!😉😄👍 I love you guys!!! ❤️😍💋 #duggadugga #yourstruly 🌈.” Have a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Lalit announced their relationship on Instagram and wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.” In another tweet, he wrote, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too will happen one day.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story