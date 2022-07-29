Swati Maliwal, has talked about the recent buzz about Ranveer Singh’s naked photoshoot.

Swati Maliwal, who is in charge of the Delhi Commission for Women, has talked about the recent buzz about Ranveer Singh’s naked photoshoot. She said that women’s naked photos are “fed” to society every day, and she wondered if there were no real problems in the country since all the TV news channels were talking about Ranveer’s magazine photoshoot during prime time.

Thursday, Swati tweeted, “Every day, people are shown naked pictures of women, and no one seems to mind. One actor, for reasons only he knows, decides to pose naked, which causes a lot of talk during prime time. Is there nothing wrong with the country?”

Ranveer posted a few pictures on social media last week, right after posing naked for the latest cover of Paper magazine. Some people didn’t like what he did and said so. Ranveer is now facing FIRs and complaints from people about the photoshoot. An NGO in Mumbai filed a FIR against him, saying that his photos “hurt the feelings of women in general and insulted their modesty.” The FIR also said that India has a “good culture,” but that these photos hurt the feelings of everyone.

Ranveer has been helped by a lot of famous people. Vidya Balan, Ram Gopal Varma, and Vivek Agnihotri are just some of the people who helped him.

Ranveer was on a show that came out recently called Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls on Netflix. He is now working on Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde for Rohit Shetty. Cirkus is set to come out by the end of the year, and it is said to be based on William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. Ranveer will also be in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

