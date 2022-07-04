Taapsee Pannu tells her fans not to blame Bollywood for pay parity

Taapsee Pannu has talked about pay equality and asked people not to just blame the movie business.

Taapsee Pannu is an Indian actress who works primarily in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil language films. She is the recipient of two Filmfare Awards. After a brief modelling career, Pannu made her acting debut in 2010.

Taapsee Pannu has talked about pay equality and asked people not to just blame the movie business. In a new interview, Taapsee talked about the differences between movies that are led by men and movies that are led by women. The actor said that when a movie is about a woman, people wait for reviews before buying tickets, but when it’s about a man, people buy tickets early.

Taapsee said, “Pay parity is not about producers not wanting to give money. So, stop blaming the industry only for this problem. It starts from the level where there are not many footfalls when it comes to female-driven film. When it comes to a female-driven film, people wait for reviews more than advance bookings. When it comes to a male-driven film, the advance bookings are so high that the footfalls are collected within the first weekend itself, i.e. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”

“For a female-driven film, we have to wait for a Monday because by then, there is ample word of mouth and reviews which give us a brief idea about the film. We have to undergo the review test whereas many male-driven films end up opening big without any of these. So audiences too will have to contribute to this change, that’s when we can bring about the change we desire to see.”

