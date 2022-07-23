Tanhaji starring Kajol and Ajay Devgn wins 3 national awards

Kajol preps for the adaptation of The Good Wife
Kajol is one of Bollywood's most versatile and talented actors. She blends...
Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: On July 22, at the 68th National Film Awards, the film The Unsung Warrior won three prestigious National Awards. Ajay won the National Film Award for Best Actor, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film with Good Entertainment and Best Costume Design.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was directed by Om Raut and came out on January 10, 2020, also had important roles for Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar.
She shared a picture and wrote, “Team Tanhaji wins 3 national awards. So happy and proud ! Best Actor @ajaydevgn Best Popular Film providing Wholesome Entertainment @omraut Best Costume @nachiketbarve #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior”.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.