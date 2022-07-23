Tanhaji starring Kajol and Ajay Devgn wins 3 national awards

The Unsung Warrior won three prestigious National Awards.

Ajay Devgn won the National Film Award for Best Actor and Tanhaji won two awards.

Kajol shared a picture and said she was ‘so happy and proud’ of the team.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: On July 22, at the 68th National Film Awards, the film The Unsung Warrior won three prestigious National Awards. Ajay won the National Film Award for Best Actor, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film with Good Entertainment and Best Costume Design.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was directed by Om Raut and came out on January 10, 2020, also had important roles for Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar.

She shared a picture and wrote, “Team Tanhaji wins 3 national awards. So happy and proud ! Best Actor @ajaydevgn Best Popular Film providing Wholesome Entertainment @omraut Best Costume @nachiketbarve #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior”.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) Advertisement