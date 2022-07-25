The trailer of Darlings starring Alia Bhatt is out

Starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, the Darlings trailer is currently available.

Darlings, directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, is a dark comedy that centers around Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma’s union.

The plot, which takes a strong stance against domestic violence, indulges Alia Bhatt’s revenge after suffering abuse at the hands of her husband Humza.

The trailer starts with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, a mother-daughter team, accusing Alia’s husband Humza of being gone.

The surprising turn in events comes when we learn that Alia is not as innocent as she appears and is actually the one who has kept her husband imprisoned. The star-studded performance is teased in the trailer.

Alia Bhatt tweeted in response to the movie’s teaser, “My first film as a producer!!! I’m so giddy, anxious, thrilled, and emotional to tell you about it! NEW DARLINGS TRAILER AVAILABLE.

This year’s Darlings is scheduled for publication on August 5.

