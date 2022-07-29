Advertisement
Trailer of Netflix series ‘Indian Matchmaking’ season 2 released

Trailer of Netflix series ‘Indian Matchmaking’ season 2 released

Articles
Trailer of Netflix series ‘Indian Matchmaking’ season 2 released

Trailer of Netflix series ‘Indian Matchmaking’ season 2 released

  • The much-anticipated trailer for Indian Matchmaking’s second season has been released.
  • On August 10, the new season will be on Netflix.
  • Taparia said, ‘My goal is always to help my clients see beyond the superficial and focus on the qualities.’
The much-anticipated trailer for Indian Matchmaking’s second season has been released. On August 10, the new season will be on Netflix.

The caption of the trailer, “If you’re not getting married this year, you can meet us at the buffet.”

In an interview with People magazine, matchmaker Sima Taparia said,  “Every new client brings a new adventure, and the people I worked with in season 2 gave me all sorts of challenges.”

“From height to hair to very specific dietary requirements, it seems clients are getting pickier by the day. But I love what I do so I am up to the task.”

Taparia said, “My goal is always to help my clients see beyond the superficial and focus on the qualities that will matter for a lasting relationship.”

“But that is getting harder and harder with every new generation.”

“Especially when dating apps have made everyone feel like choices are limitless.”

