Trisha Krishnan in new poster of Ponniyin Selvan as princess Kundavai

Ponniyin Selvan is a new movie by Mani Ratnam.

To introduce Trisha’s role in the movie, the makers have released a new poster of her.

The actress is introduced as Princess Kundavai, a strong and brave woman.

Advertisement

Trisha Krishnan is an Indian actress and model who is best known by her screen name, Trisha. She works mostly in South Indian films. She started out as a model and became well-known for that. After making her acting debut in the 1999 Tamil film Jodi in an uncredited role, she switched to acting. Since then, Trisha has been in more than 65 movies in all of the country’s major film industries.

Here is the new PS-1 poster of Trisha. Ponniyin Selvan is a new movie by Mani Ratnam. To introduce Trisha’s role in the movie, the movie’s makers have released a new poster of her. In the new poster, she looks beyond beautiful and like a princess. The actress is introduced as Princess Kundavai, a strong and brave woman.

The creators shared Trisha’s poster on Twitter and wrote, “In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!”

Take a look!

In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! 🗡️@MadrasTalkies_ #ManiRatnam @arrahman pic.twitter.com/eoJOkSkegl Advertisement — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 7, 2022

Some of the actress’ most memorable roles were in the Tamil movies Ghilli (2004), Something Something Unnakum Ennakum (2006), Abhiyum Naanum (2008), the romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), and the comedy-drama Hey Jude (2012). (2018). Trisha has also won the Filmfare Award (South) for Best Actress twice. In 2008, she got a Special Mention at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for her role in Abhiyum Naanum.

Also Read Aishwarya Rai Ponniyin Selvan’s poster stuns fans Madras Talkies tweeted the poster. "Vengeance is gorgeous!". Fans praised the actor...