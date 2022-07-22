Urmila Matondkar uses Tu Jhoom from Coke Studio in her new Reel

Urmila Matondkar included herself in the group of well-known people who demonstrated that music knows no bounds

Bollywood superstars who have been frequently spotted bopping along to the catchy beats.

And are among the many fans of Pakistani Coke Studio who are spread over the globe.

Urmila Matondkar included herself in the group of well-known people who demonstrated that music knows no bounds. But it isn’t the first time. Bollywood superstars who have been frequently spotted bopping along to the catchy beats. And are among the many fans of Pakistani Coke Studio who are spread over the globe. When word of Matondkar’s small effort reached him, Pakistani song composer and Coke Studio producer Xulfi expressed his gratitude.

The hit song “Tu Jhoom” by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal served as the soundtrack for one of the Instagram reels the Rangeela actress created.

The renowned Bollywood actress moves to the banger while wearing a stunning lehenga in a lovely pastel gold colour, looking ethereal.

With songs from shows like Ms. Marvel and Grammy Award winner Arooj Aftab, Coke Studio’s 14th season has been setting and breaking records. Worldwide praise for Xulfi’s efforts and his mentoring of the platform has come from music fans.

Indian politician and actress Urmila Matondkar. During the 1990s, she was busy and won multiple awards with Judayi, Satya, Bhoot, Masoom, and Kunwara.