Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan announces release date

The release date of Rajshri Productions’ 60th movie, Uunchai, which was directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, was revealed today

Causing major news to break on social media platforms.

The famous production house will celebrate its 75th anniversary and its diamond jubilee with its release on November 11, 2022.

The film will include an experienced star cast in a never-before-seen cast. Uunchai is the latest film from director Sooraj R. Barjatya, and it stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and Danny Denzongpa playing crucial roles.

See the post here:

The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. pic.twitter.com/ydbACg7PtG Advertisement — Rajshri (@rajshri) July 25, 2022

As producers for this big project, Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri have teamed up with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media.

The main shooting for the film was completed earlier this year. Numerous scenes for the movie were filmed in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur. Sooraj R. Barjatya, the director, is making his long-awaited comeback to the big screen. Uunchai promises to be full-fledged family entertainment, carrying on the tradition of wholesome amusement established by previous Rajshri movies.