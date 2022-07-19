Vaani Kapoor plans on playing varied characters in her career

According to Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor, who wants to have a varied repertoire, one may be a brilliant actor and play attractive roles.

For her portrayal of a transgender lady in “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,” she has won praise.

Although her roles in movies like “Befikre” and “War” have frequently been seen as glamorous, for Vaani, it is merely a necessary part of the acting process.

Advertisement

According to Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor she wants to have a varied repertoire. She added one may be a brilliant actor and play attractive roles. With “Shuddh Desi Romance,” the actor launched her career in 2013. Soon after, she starred in “Befikre” and the big-budget movie “War.” For her portrayal of a transgender lady in “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,” she has won praise.

Also Read Vaani Kapoor on similarities between Ranbir Kapoor & Ranveer Singh Vaani Kapoor is one of the most fascinating actors to have graced...

“I want to have diversity in my work. When I look back, I feel that as an actor I have contributed and have been able to pull off many strings,” Vaani told in an interview.

Although her roles in movies like “Befikre” and “War” have frequently been seen as glamorous. However, for Vaani, it is merely a necessary part of the acting process.

“Glamorous parts require a certain amount of effort and conviction. It is not that if a part is glamorous, you cannot perform or you cannot be credited for the act. You can be a great actor and do glamorous roles.

Basically, it is not that de-glamorised parts have acting and performance, and others are just coming, dancing around and going back,” she added.

Advertisement

With certain characters, there is a “great marriage” of looks and performance, the actor said.

“It is a great marriage between just being able to perform and (being glamorous). And I want to pull off anything,” she added.

Also Read Vaani Kapoor In Her Chic Embellished rose gold corset, flared trousers worth Rs. 65,000 Vaani and Ranbir arrived on the Dance Dewane Juniors sets recently, and...

With her soon-to-be released, high-octane entertainer “Shamshera,” Vaani claimed that she tried to explore multidimensional personalities.

The movie, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, is based in the imaginary city of Kaza in the 1800s. It tells the tale of a warrior and a brutal, authoritarian police officer named Shuddh Singh, who is played by Sanjay Dutt.