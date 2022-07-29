Varun Dhawan compiles his entire experience for shooting Bawaal

Varun Dhawan shares photos and videos of himself having fun in Europe.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will work together for the first time.

The whole film crew spent a long time shooting in Europe, in five different countries.

In Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will work together for the first time. The whole film crew spent a long time shooting in Europe, in five different countries. The film’s most recent shoot took place in Poland, and while Varun Dhawan shared a few sneak peeks from the set, he recently made a post on social media that showed a bunch of them together.

Varun Dhawan seems to have had a lot of crazy fun, and he has shared a lot of photos and videos of himself in his natural habitat. During filming for Judwaa, the actor was seen playing with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, playing sports, and doing other fun things. Now, he put all of these fun memories into one Instagram post and called it “Summer of Bawaal.”

On his Instagram, the actor shared a number of photos and videos from his trip, including photos of him eating with the team, exploring the streets, taking selfies with co-stars, and even making friends with kids.

He captioned it saying, “Summer of #Bawaal ???? ☀️In between of work Iv been exploring, observing and sometimes meeting up with European dogs ????- part 1” Looks like his post reveals that his followers can expect more set of photos and videos from the shoot schedule.

The release date for Bawaal has been set, but more information about the roles and characters is still being kept secret. It will come out on April 7, 2023, which is next year. Aside from this, the actor also has a supernatural thriller called Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Janhvi Kapoor is expected to be in it, but only in a small role. She will be playing Roohi again.

