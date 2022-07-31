Varun Dhawan gives a glimpse from the sets of Bawaal

Varun Dhawan have not been in India for a few weeks.

The stars have been showing us sneak peeks of their sets.

Today seems to be Varun’s last day on the set of “Bawaal.”

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan have not been in India for a few weeks because he and Janhvi Kapoor have been busy filming their new movie, Bawaal. The stars have been showing us sneak peeks of their sets and making sure to get their fans even more excited. Recently, the star of “Good Luck Jerry” finished filming and wrote a long note to her director, “Nitesh Tiwari,” and to her co-star, “Varun.” Today seems to be Varun’s last day on the set of “Bawaal,” as well. The actor showed off a photo of himself from the set.

Varun Dhawan posted a picture of himself with his back to the camera on his Instagram stories. In the picture, he is standing all by himself in a beautiful place. This picture is beautiful because of the white sand and blue sky. Varun is seen wearing a blue jacket over his dark blue jeans, which makes him look sharp. He posted this photo on Facebook and wrote, “Last day on Bawaal.”

Janhvi Kapoor recently wrote a long note about her co-star Varun Dhawan. In it, she said, “And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that are true, but what I really want to say is that even though we often disagree and irritate each other, Nisha will always be on Ajju’s team and always root for you and find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for you. I could write an essay about how everyone on our team has made this movie so special to me, but I think there’s a word limit… But basically, I’ll miss you all, and I thank you for making the last three months feel like magic. Now, back to reality!”

Varun Dhawan also wished Kiara a happiest birthday by sharing a cute picture on instagram story have a look;

Advertisement

Recently, it was said that Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal would be one of his most expensive movies to make. Bawaal is made by Sajid Nadiadwala and EarthSky Pictures. It is made under the name Nadiadwala Grandson. The movie is being made by Nitesh Tiwari, and it will come out on April 7, 2023.