Varun Dhawan gives an inside in his life on Instagram

Varun Dhawan gives an inside in his life on Instagram

  • While Janhvi Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan were filming his upcoming film Bawaal, Dhawan gave a look into his personal life.
  • In one of the photos he tweeted on Thursday, the actor provided a glimpse of himself having fun with an adorable dog.
  • Varun also posted a photo of the scene from his hotel room.
While Janhvi Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan were filming his upcoming film Bawaal, Dhawan gave a look into his personal life. In one of the photos he tweeted on Thursday, the actor provided a glimpse of himself having fun with an adorable dog. Varun also posted a photo of the scene from his hotel room. In response to his post, co-star Janhvi said he was “copying” her.

Varun’s most expensive film to date, Bawaal, was shot around several European locations. The actor posted on Instagram on Friday about his memories from the movie’s European production. And wrote, “Summer of Bawaal. In between work, I’ve been exploring, observing and sometimes meeting up with European dogs – part 1.” While fans showered love on his pictures, and flooded the comments section of his post with heart emojis, Janhvi, who also featured in one of the photos Varun Dhawan posted, poked fun at him and commented, “You’re copying me.” In recent months, Janhvi has been sharing pictures from Amsterdam, Paris and other cities as they filmed Bawaal. She also shared photos of the view from her hotel in one of her posts.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun may be seen posing on the street with a puppy in one of the photos he posted. Another shows him taking a picture while admiring historical structures and streets from his room’s balcony on a gloomy day. In another dramatic photo taken with a fan at a railway station. The actor is seen attempting to grip her hand inside the moving vehicle.

Bawaal is marketed as a love romance and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari with support from producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It began production in April and is scheduled for a 7 April 2023 theatrical release. Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Krakow, and Warsaw are just a few of the European places where it was filmed. The movie also features scenes that were filmed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

