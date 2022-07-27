Varun Dhawan’s film Bawaal was the most expensive throughout his career

Varun Dhawan’s most expensive film Bhawaal will soon be released.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently part of the stellar cast of Bawaal.

Movie is currently filming in Warsaw Poland.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have been filming for the movie Bawaal, which will come out soon. On their Instagram accounts, the two have been posting photos and videos from the foreign filming locations. The most expensive movie Varun Dhawan has made so far is Bawaal.

The film is said to be a love story. It was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. In April, it started in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It will be in theatres on April 7, 2023.

A source said, “According to the plan, an important action scene that will be shot starting tomorrow needed a lot of things, like 45 or more hedgehogs, a huge number of grenades, knives, and different kinds of explosives.” The cost of shooting every day is about 2.5 crore, and this schedule is for 10 days. This is the most expensive movie Varun has ever made.”

Bawaal has also been filmed in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, and Warsaw, as well as in India for a short time. The film’s action directors and stunt people came from Germany. More than 700 people work on this movie.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan work together for the first time on Bawaal. Janhvi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor, who makes movies, and Sridevi. She has a lot of other projects coming out besides Bawaal. Her father Boney Kapoor is backing her next movie, Mili. Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal will also play roles in the movie. Janhvi also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Good Luck Jerry with Siddharth Sengupta in the works.

David Dhawan is the father of Varun Dhawan. Student of the Year, which was made by Karan Johar in 2012, was his first movie. The movie was also the first one that Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt were in. Besides Bawaal, Varun also had Bhediya coming out.

Advertisement