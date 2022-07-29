Vidya Balan gave a funny response to Ranveer Singh controversy

The most recent famous person to defend Ranveer Singh on his magazine nudity photograph is Vidya Balan.

She remarked that the women should take in the sight of a Bollywood actor taking his first-ever nude photo.

On Thursday, Vidya was seen attending the Fatka Marathi Cine Awards, when she was questioned about her response to Ranveer’s images.

Advertisement

The most recent famous person to defend Ranveer Singh on his magazine nudity photograph is Vidya Balan. When questioned about her reaction to Ranveer’s most recent photos from his highly publicised photoshoot, the actor had a humorous response. She remarked that the women should take in the sight of a Bollywood actor taking his first-ever nude photo.

Also Read Vidya Balan steps out for family dinner with hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur & others Vidya Balan seemed to be spending time with her family on Tuesday...

On Thursday, Vidya was seen attending the Fatka Marathi Cine Awards, when she was questioned about her response to Ranveer’s images. She said, “Arre kya problem hai? Pahli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai, hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na (What’s the problem. A man is doing it for the first time, let us also enjoy this).”

Also Read Vidya Balan gives a funny twist to the viral trend on Beyonce’s “Partition Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema....

If somebody is offended by the images, they should not look at them, Vidya said. When further questioned about the FIRs being filed against Ranveer. “Maybe they (people who filed the FIR) don’t have much work to do, hence they are wasting their time on these things. If you don’t like it, then close the paper or throw it, do what you wish to. Why get into an FIR?”

Numerous members of Ranveer’s professional network, including the director Vijay Agnihotri, Swara Bhasker, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Pooja Bedi, and Ram Gopal Varma, have so far shown their support in relation to his nude photo session. Even funnier music producer Yashraj Mukhate created a song about the topic that is now being discussed on TV news.