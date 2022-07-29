Vijay Deverakonda recalls getting drunk on set while shooting

Koffee With Karan 7, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda opens up about the time he turned up on sets drunk.

Latest episode of the Karan Johar-hosted show featured Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panda

He discusses about the time he ended up drunk while shooting the flim.

The popular talk show Koffee With Karan is well into its 7th season. Karan Johar’s talk show has had famous guests like Vijay Deverakonda , Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In the most recent episode, Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were the guests. As in the other episodes of season 7, the guests answer a wide range of questions about relationships, movies, and life in general. In one of these segments, Karan asked Vijay Deverakonda, who plays Liger, if he had ever shown up drunk to a movie set.

Karan Johar asked Vijay if he had done it, and he surprised everyone by saying that he had. Vijay says, “There was a birthday party the day before the shoot, and there was a lot of drinking. The next day, I went to work with a headache.

” Deverakonda also said that he once got drunk on set while filming, which meant that the shoot had to be stopped. Vijay tells more about this second incident: “I was once making a movie that required me to drink, but one drink turned into two, and then many, and before I knew it, I had had too much and was drunk. It wasn’t a big deal, but I kept forgetting my lines and laughing hysterically. That’s when the shoot was called off.”

The most interesting thing about the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan is not just that Vijay told stories about being drunk. Vijay and Ananya, the other guests, also talked about their relationships, their lives, and how they deal with everyday problems.

