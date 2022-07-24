Vijay wore simple cargo pants, a black T-shirt, and a pair of chappals to the event.

Everyone is talking about how simple Vijay Deverakonda looked at the trailer launch for “Liger” because of how he dressed. Ranveer Singh was so impressed that he said Vijay was the only actor after John Abraham who could pull off the “chappal” style well. Now, Vijay’s stylist has shared some interesting details about the actor’s trailer day outfit.

Vijay wore simple cargo pants, a black T-shirt, and a pair of chappals to the event. Harmann Kaur, who is Vijay’s stylist, told a news site that the actor wanted to wear something that fit his character in the movie and insisted on a “underdog” look. Harmann also said that Vijay asked for simple slip-on shoes and chose a T-shirt with the word “THE” written on it. Vijay was able to win hearts with his simple ideas.

Fans loved the trailer for “Liger” a lot. Vijay Deverakonda thanked his fans by saying, “This mental mass of fans is driving me crazy. I’m at a loss for words. I’m just speechless. My last movie came out about two years ago. And it didn’t work out. It’s crazy that the trailer has gotten this kind of response. I… I… love you all (in Liger style). I’m making this movie especially for you. I danced, fought, and worked out to get in shape for this movie. I hate dancing, but I did my best to make my fans proud. On August 25, there should be celebrations like this at theatres. Let’s shake up the whole nation. What are we going to do- Aag Laga Denge. Since my promotions were late, my fans were a little worried. Puri said, “Eppudu Vacham Annadi Kaadu, Bullet Digindaa Ledaa… (It doesn’t matter when we came, but whether or not the bullet has fired.)”