Vir Das gets stuck on Air India flight for five hours, documents it on Twitter

Following Vir Das’ recent nearly five-hour flight delay on an Air India flight, mayhem broke out as passengers quarrelled with crew members. After four hours of waiting, Vir tweeted about his experience and offered his own humorous perspective. Several other Twitter users reacted to this and shared their own stories of airline delays.

In his opening tweet in the Twitter conversation, Vir said that he had been waiting for a delayed Air India aircraft in Delhi for four hours due to poor weather in Leh. As soon as the passengers learned that other flights had already landed, things started to get worse.

Vir wrote, “Air India staff claimed other flights were cancelled. All Other flights have landed. @airindiain. Passengers have begun to revolt. Fun times. Now dudes are calling their people in Leh who are telling them the weather is clear. Captain is not coming out of the cockpit. Cabin crew has gone in. We’re just all 50 folks standing at the front of the plane. Like hungry dudes waiting for Haldirams to open.”

In another update, Vir shared that the passengers have started yelling, while Air India manager is asking them to go back so they can take off. He added, “The captain and crew changed. I felt like we went through so much together. Wishing them well. Now there’s a younger captain on the mic. Let’s hope he drives faster.”

The flight finally took off nearly an hour after Vir started his thread. He shared a selfie from his seat showing up a thumbs-up emoji, and quipped, “The plane is moving! I’m so happy I could cry. I might just, my t-shirt is soaked in sweat anyway. Maybe my tears are cooler than my sweat and can bring my body temperature down.” Replying to his tweet, other Twitter users shared stories of similar experiences, while some applauded Vir for his fun take on it. One tweeted, “This is the most fun Twitter thread I have read this week. Happy Weekend.”