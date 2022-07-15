Vivek Agnihotri blamed Kings, Badhshahs and Sultans for B-town’ downfall

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi attends the Humanity tour in UK
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri went to his Twitter account to blame ‘Kings, Badhshahs, Sultans’ for the downfall of Bollywood. Without taking names, he reacted to a news article about Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking.”
“Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry,” he added to the tweet. Vivek’s film The Kashmir Files emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood films at the box office this year. It became the first Hindi film to cross the ₹300-crore barrier since the Covid-19 pandemic. It started off slow at the box office, and eventually went on to break records.
Based on the 1990s flight of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley, The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar among others. While the movie was well received both domestically and abroad, several people objected to the way it was portrayed.
Vivek is now working on his next film, The Delhi Files. Announcing the project, he had said earlier, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL (timeline) but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE and injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film.” In a follow-up tweet, he added, “#TheDelhiFiles.”
