Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivek Agnihotri blamed Kings, Badhshahs and Sultans for B-town’ downfall

Vivek Agnihotri blamed Kings, Badhshahs and Sultans for B-town’ downfall

Articles
Advertisement
Vivek Agnihotri blamed Kings, Badhshahs and Sultans for B-town’ downfall

Vivek Agnihotri questions Aamir’s sincerity in Laal Singh Chaddha

Advertisement
  • Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri went to his Twitter account to blame ‘Kings, Badhshahs, Sultans’ for the downfall of Bollywood.
  • Without taking names, he reacted to a news article about Shah Rukh Khan.
  • Writing, “As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking.”
Advertisement

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri went to his Twitter account to blame ‘Kings, Badhshahs, Sultans’ for the downfall of Bollywood. Without taking names, he reacted to a news article about Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking.”

Also Read

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi attends the Humanity tour in UK
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi attends the Humanity tour in UK

The Humanity tour in the United Kingdom is now being attended by...

“Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry,” he added to the tweet. Vivek’s film The Kashmir Files emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood films at the box office this year. It became the first Hindi film to cross the 300-crore barrier since the Covid-19 pandemic. It started off slow at the box office, and eventually went on to break records.

Based on the 1990s flight of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley, The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar among others. While the movie was well received both domestically and abroad, several people objected to the way it was portrayed.

Also Read

Vivek Agnihotri announces his next project called The Delhi Files on Twitter
Vivek Agnihotri announces his next project called The Delhi Files on Twitter

Following the success of The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has announced...

Vivek is now working on his next film, The Delhi Files. Announcing the project, he had said earlier, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL (timeline) but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE and injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film.” In a follow-up tweet, he added, “#TheDelhiFiles.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story