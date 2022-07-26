Watch: Alia Bhatt dances to hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Mereya

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress.

Alia stars as Rani in Karan Johar’s upcoming film.

She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films.

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress. She was born on March 15, 1993, in India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons (2016).

Alia plays Rani in Karan Johar’s upcoming movie, and Ranveer Singh plays Rocky, even though he still has work to do on the movie. Karan Johar wrote, “A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library.”

