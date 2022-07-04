Watch: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh steal Shankar Mahadevan’s show

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended a Shankar Mahadevan concert in California.

Audience members uploaded photos and videos of the two dancing to Dil Chahta Hai.

The actor is currently in the United States with his wife.

Soon, Ranveer Singh will turn another year older, but he has already begun to celebrate. The actor is currently in the United States with his wife, the actress Deepika Padukone, and her mother, father, and sister: Ujjala Padukone, Prakash Padukone, and Anisha Padukone. They attended a Shankar Mahadevan concert in California last night, and new photos and videos reveal that they had fun!

The event was attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and her family, all attired in traditional garb and prepared to dance their hearts out. As the two danced to a song from Dil Chahta Hai, audience members uploaded photos and videos on social media.

📸| Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and the family with Shankar and his wife at Shankar Mahadevan Concert in USA 😍 pic.twitter.com/NUVi5w7brQ — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) July 3, 2022

Advertisement The crowd sang happy birthday to Ranveer at the event. 🎂 Deepika was singing along. His smile and gratitude ♥️🥺#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/GGzhrPUoOb — sera 🥑 (@ssuldier) July 3, 2022

