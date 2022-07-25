Watch Video: Tiger Shroff lands solid punches in this Karan Johar movie

Tiger Shroff shares his heart-robbed pictures on Instagram
Tiger Shroff posted his latest pictures on his social media handle. He...
The Screw Dheela trailer is finally here. The movie’s trailer has been talked about for a long time, and now it’s finally here. In this Karan Johar movie, Shroff is back to his slick action persona and lands the right punches.
The teaser video starts with a man punching Tiger Shroff, who is sitting on a chair with his hands tied behind his back. Tiger says that he is just a physical education teacher from India after getting hit. Then, we see a silhouette of a girl calling his name, and Tiger jumps into action and takes over the whole room with his great moves.
Karan wrote, “Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.