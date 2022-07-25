Watch Video: Tiger Shroff lands solid punches in this Karan Johar movie

The Screw Dheela trailer is finally here.

Karan Johar movie, Shroff is back to his slick action persona and lands the right punches.

Tiger says that he is just a physical education teacher from India after getting hit.

Advertisement

The Screw Dheela trailer is finally here. The movie’s trailer has been talked about for a long time, and now it’s finally here. In this Karan Johar movie, Shroff is back to his slick action persona and lands the right punches.

The teaser video starts with a man punching Tiger Shroff, who is sitting on a chair with his hands tied behind his back. Tiger says that he is just a physical education teacher from India after getting hit. Then, we see a silhouette of a girl calling his name, and Tiger jumps into action and takes over the whole room with his great moves.

Karan wrote, “Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) Advertisement