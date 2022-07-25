Watch Video: Tiger Shroff lands solid punches in this Karan Johar movie

Advertisement
  • The Screw Dheela trailer is finally here.
  • Karan Johar movie, Shroff is back to his slick action persona and lands the right punches.
  • Tiger says that he is just a physical education teacher from India after getting hit.
The Screw Dheela trailer is finally here. The movie’s trailer has been talked about for a long time, and now it’s finally here. In this Karan Johar movie, Shroff is back to his slick action persona and lands the right punches.

The teaser video starts with a man punching Tiger Shroff, who is sitting on a chair with his hands tied behind his back. Tiger says that he is just a physical education teacher from India after getting hit. Then, we see a silhouette of a girl calling his name, and Tiger jumps into action and takes over the whole room with his great moves.

Karan wrote, “Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action.”

 

