Who should play Madhubala in a biopic? VOTE

Madhubala was a talented actress who worked in Indian movies. Madhubala was both pretty and skilled, which made her a joy to watch. Madhubala’s youngest sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan, and her partners, Arvind Kumar Malviya, Prashant Singh, Madhurya Vinay, and Vinay Malviya, have formed Madhubala Ventures Private Limited to make a biopic about the legendary actress.

Since the biography of Madhubala came out, there have been rumours about who will play her in the movie. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Sanon are popular. Deepika has appeared in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Chhapaak. As Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia, a skilled actress, wowed the crowds. Kiara and Kriti have both done great things on the screen.

Producer Bhushan told the media source, “It has been my long-standing dream to do something for my beloved sister, who lived a very short yet momentous life. All my sisters and I have joined hands to make this dream come true.”

He added, “With God’s blessings, and the dedication of my partners – Arvindji, Prashant and Vinay, I am confident that this biopic will be made successfully on a grand level. We need everyone’s blessings to put together this project beautifully,” Madhubala’s biopic will film next year.