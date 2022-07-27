Why Ranveer Singh nude photos become National News?

Ranveer Singh has been charged under Sections 292 (selling or distribution of obscene literature), 293 (sale of obscene products to minors) and 509 (insulting a woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant said India is a place of culture and such photographs could harm children.

My jaw! Ranveer Singh recent photoshoot made me drop it. Ranveer, who bared it all for a photoshoot ‘unaware of the implications,’ looked like a million bucks on a Turkish rug.

The day after he ‘stepped all limits,’ as the FIR alleges, innumerable jaws dropped. Ever heard of women/men lusting after stars? Henry Cavil, Michael B. Jordan, or Tom Holland? Timothee Chalamet and Jeon Jungkook once captivated me. Western influence! And now, Ranveer Singh has become ‘women’s’ ‘ideal’ target, and I agree- The Man is HOT.

Ranveer has guts. Do you accept? Filing an FIR for a small problem takes guts. Ranveer’s ‘bum’ photo went viral in India, “a nation of culture,” according to the FIR. In India, someone’s ass becomes a ‘national debate’ Surprised? Well, it’s sad that an actor’s ‘backside’ gets so much attention while girls’ “modesty’ is disrespected.

The country can’t handle Ranveer Singh’s assertiveness. The actor has been charged under Sections 292 (selling or distribution of obscene literature), 293 (sale of obscene products to minors), and 509 (insulting a woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Too much for a photo?

All the fuss over Ranveer Singh’s photos has shown that ‘My Body, My Choice’ is a far-fetched concept in India. It sounds fantastic but doesn’t work. Anyone who posts something ‘eye-catching’ will be shunned. Soon, celebs and ordinary will carry along a book titled ‘How not to disappoint people’

Humorous people exist. So was FIR-filer Vedika Chaubey. A journalist cracked up when she said, “But we can see his bum.” People have problems with Ranveer while he’s dressed and when he’s naked.

Why exclude Ranveer? isn’t it too much?

It’s hardly the first FIR against a naked actor. In 2020, Milind Soman was charged with ‘obscene’ beach running in Goa.

