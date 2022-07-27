Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Why should Deepika Padukone be hated because of Ranveer Singh?

Why should Deepika Padukone be hated because of Ranveer Singh?

Articles
Advertisement
Why should Deepika Padukone be hated because of Ranveer Singh?

Why should Deepika Padukone be hated because of Ranveer Singh?

Advertisement
  • Deepika Padukone was treated to uncalled-for hatred by individuals mocking Ranveer Singh’s naked photos.
  • We urge fans to give the actress some downtime.
  • Don’t draw offensive fashion comparisons to Deepika, we urge you to think twice before criticising her.
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh’s bare-it-all photograph was impossible to ignore. Since then, he’s been discussed on social media, in coffee breaks, and on news channels. Most irritating is that some netizens have brought in Deepika Padukone. The actress was treated to uncalled-for hatred by individuals mocking Ranveer’s naked photos.
Here are trolls’ reactions to DP’s outing and ours:

“Pati ke kapde lene gaye hai.”

Her husband’s actions will be remembered, but your trolling won’t diminish Deepika’s aura or charm. Why drag Ranveer’s life partner into criticism for no reason?

“PPe in fashion since 2020.”

No matter what Deepika Padukone wears, you’ll still criticise her. Your foolish attempt to insult the actress disrespects frontline troops who wore PPE kits to save lives during the outbreak. Don’t draw offensive fashion comparisons.

Advertisement

“I find it very funny that we the people make these superstars famous and once they reach the fame they avoid people.”

If you had watched the actress at a Konkani event with her peers and family, you would have thought differently. Have you considered that Deepika may be in a hurry? We urge fans to give her some downtime.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone shares fan moment from ‘Pathaan’ shoot
Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone shares fan moment from ‘Pathaan’ shoot

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is perhaps one of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story