Why should Deepika Padukone be hated because of Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone was treated to uncalled-for hatred by individuals mocking Ranveer Singh’s naked photos.

We urge fans to give the actress some downtime.

Don’t draw offensive fashion comparisons to Deepika, we urge you to think twice before criticising her.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh’s bare-it-all photograph was impossible to ignore. Since then, he’s been discussed on social media, in coffee breaks, and on news channels. Most irritating is that some netizens have brought in Deepika Padukone. The actress was treated to uncalled-for hatred by individuals mocking Ranveer’s naked photos.

Here are trolls’ reactions to DP’s outing and ours:

“Pati ke kapde lene gaye hai.”

Her husband’s actions will be remembered, but your trolling won’t diminish Deepika’s aura or charm. Why drag Ranveer’s life partner into criticism for no reason?

“PPe in fashion since 2020.”

No matter what Deepika Padukone wears, you’ll still criticise her. Your foolish attempt to insult the actress disrespects frontline troops who wore PPE kits to save lives during the outbreak. Don’t draw offensive fashion comparisons.

Advertisement

“I find it very funny that we the people make these superstars famous and once they reach the fame they avoid people.”

If you had watched the actress at a Konkani event with her peers and family, you would have thought differently. Have you considered that Deepika may be in a hurry? We urge fans to give her some downtime.