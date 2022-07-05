Zayed Khan can’t blame anyone for his career

Zayed Khan is a former Indian actor.

Zayed Khan began his Bollywood career with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, starring Esha Deol.

He also appeared in Mai Hoon Na, Wada, Dus, and Cash.

Advertisement

Zayed Khan began his Bollywood career with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, starring with Esha Deol, and went on to appear in Mai Hoon Na, Wada, Dus, and Cash. About his career, he previously stated that luck had a significant role. He also stated that he cannot blame anyone for his lack of career success.

He told, “So much has changed now; when we did films it happened with lots of chances and luck. There was no definitive planning as such. It used to be like ‘I want to be with the best makers, talented people, work with them and do films.’ It was an industry of great camaraderie. There was no professional bitterness and it has seeped in today. Having said that, I was very young and I did impulsive things.”

“I think I can’t blame anybody for anything. Why wasn’t I up (top of his career) there all the time… I looked at it (dynamics of the industry) as if this is going to be there forever but it was my indiscipline in reality.”

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan asked Zayed Khan do you know how to act? Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood actor, producer, and television personality from...