Zoya Akhtar gets recognised by Edinburgh University’s book

Filmmaker, author, and producer Zoya Akhtar has repeatedly demonstrated her talent as a creative producer and creator. Whose work is highly regarded and valued by audiences in the urban elite. Zoya has undoubtedly come a long way from providing Indian cinema with pictures that were rich in content and had an appeal on a global scale.

The International Directors Series, one of Edinburgh University Press’s highly acclaimed series, has announced that the filmmaker has finally been recognised. By analysing Akhtar’s placement within the frame of the well-known movie. The university has gained insight into her creative process. The study attempts to present a current analysis of the changes in the Hindi film business while also assessing Zoya’s contributions. To the changes in the mainstream, popular film industries.

The show also examines more general themes in Bollywood, the Hindi film business, through Akhtar’s work. The press refers filmmaker Zoya Akhtar as emerging as a significant figure reflecting change in Bollywood from her very small-scale feature debut Luck By Chance (2009) to her recent debuts of Gully Boy (2019) and Made in Heaven (2019) to local and global audiences. It shows Akhtar’s distinctive position in Indian cinema and serves as an example of the contradictions and opportunities of the current Bollywood scene, starting with the evolving form and distribution of mainstream films and ending with gender politics.