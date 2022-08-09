Advertisement
Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya visit National War Memorial, see photos

Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya visit National War Memorial, see photos

Articles
Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya visit National War Memorial, see photos

Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya visit National War Memorial, see photos

Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh, the cast of Laal Singh Chaddha, paid their homage to Indian war veterans at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Tuesday, Chaitanya uploaded a number of photographs from their trip to social media. Both Aamir and Chaitanya play Indian Army troops in the film. This Friday, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released in theatres.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “A morning well spent at the National war memorial New Delhi with the team of #laalsinghchaddha . Such a lovely experience.”

 

A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. His admirers reacted positively after his photos went viral.

Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Chiranjeevi clicked in Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Chiranjeevi clicked in Hyderabad

The much-anticipated drama, Laal Singh Chaddha was organized in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi...

 

