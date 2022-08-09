Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya visit National War Memorial, see photos

Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh, the cast of Laal Singh Chaddha, paid their homage to Indian war veterans at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Tuesday, Chaitanya uploaded a number of photographs from their trip to social media. Both Aamir and Chaitanya play Indian Army troops in the film. This Friday, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released in theatres.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “A morning well spent at the National war memorial New Delhi with the team of #laalsinghchaddha . Such a lovely experience.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni) Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. His admirers reacted positively after his photos went viral.