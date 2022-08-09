Aamir Khan talks of a film on Mahabharata ‘his dream project’

Aamir Khan has once more discussed his long-term goal of producing a movie based on the Hindu mythological poem Mahabharata.

Aamir Khan has once more discussed his long-term goal of producing a movie based on the Hindu mythological poem Mahabharata. And stated that he is apprehensive about taking on the project. Aamir has been attempting to realise his ambitious plan to produce a high-budget movie based on the Mahabharata. In reality, writer Anjum Rajabali revealed to the public at a 2018 event that he left the Rakesh Sharma biopic in order to concentrate on the movie, which is rumoured to have a budget of $1 billion.

When discussing his ideal project, Aamir said, “When you are making a film on Mahabharata, you are not just making a film. You are performing a yagya. It is not just a film, it is much more. And, that is why I am not ready for it yet. I am scared of bringing it out. Mahabharata will never let you down, but you may let down Mahabharata.”

He had previously discussed how much time a movie on the epic would need and said in an interview, “It is a wish. The task is enormous. For me, it is a dream undertaking. However, if I make the decision to succeed now, I will have to dedicate 20 years to it. This is why I’m afraid; if I say yes and decide to do it, five years will only be spent on study before it can be put into practise.

Laal Singh Chadha, Aamir’s forthcoming movie, is now being promoted. Laal Singh Chaddha, an approved remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, took more than ten years for Aamir to complete.

The Advait Chauhan-directed movie also prominently features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. When it opens in theatres on August 11, Rakshabandhan, starring Akshay Kumar, is expected to compete with the movie at the box office.