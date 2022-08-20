Actress Kanishka Soni marries herself

Harnaaz Sandhu teaches Bollywood dance steps to Trevor Noah
Kanishka Soni is an Indian actress and model from Mumbai. She has an MBA in finance from the University of Mumbai.
Kanishka Soni, who is known for her roles in several Indian soap operas, is said to have married herself.
Kanishka posted pictures on her Instagram account and wrote that she doesn’t need “any man ever.” In the post, she also wore sindoor on her forehead and a simple mangalsutra, which are both important Hindu wedding traditions.
“Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting. I don’t need any Man Ever .. I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar. I am the goddess , Strong & Powerful , shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME , Thank you #goddess #ganga #pure #forever #womenempowerment #strongwomen #riverganga #serene #puresoul #girlswithtattoos #girlpower.”
