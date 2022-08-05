Ajay Devgan posted a cute birthday message for wife Kajol

Advertisement
  • Ajay and Kajol, the power couple of Bollywood, have been their supporters’ and fans’ ideal of love.
  • The couple, who was hitched in 1999, is still together today.
  • The couple occasionally engages in discreet PDA while maintaining their privacy.
Ajay Devgan and Kajol, the power couple of Bollywood, have been their supporters’ and fans’ ideal of love. The couple, who was hitched in 1999, is still together today. The couple occasionally engages in discreet PDA while maintaining their privacy. Ajay sent his beloved Kajol a heartfelt greeting on her 48th birthday.

In a video that the Gangubai Khatiawadi actor posted on Instagram, Kajol is wearing a red outfit and looks furious as always. The caption of the video by the actress from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s spouse reads, “When she calls, I never fail to pick up.”

Devgan, who received the title for best husband of the year, wished his stunning wife precisely at midnight.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

On social media, he and Kajol interact amicably, and Devgan recently shared a humorous video from Kajol to wish his fans a happy World Listening Day.

Together, the couple is the parent of two kids: son Yug Devgan and daughter Nysa Devgan. In the historical drama Tanhaji, the pair acted together.

