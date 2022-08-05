Akshay Kumar addresses criticism against his movie-minting habit

Actor Akshay Kumar continues to be one of the busiest actors, with numerous projects in development all year round.

Actor Akshay Kumar continues to be one of the busiest actors, with numerous projects in development all year round. Even after making his professional debut, the actor showed no signs of slowing down. He claimed that despite taking the most amount of vacations possible, he still manages to make several movies in a year when asked about his dedication to the industry.

Akshay Kumar last appeared in the Bollywood film Samrat Prithviraj, which also marked Manushi Chhillar’s debut. It was his second recent movie to bomb at the box office, following Bachchhan Paandey’s disaster. Akshay is currently anticipating the release of Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming film, Raksha Bandhan.

Talking about responsibilities towards films, Akshay, “Right through my career, especially during my early days, people used to ask me why I work on four films in a year. People have always asked me to slow down and ease out on the number of films I act in or produce. Let me tell you, I take the maximum number of holidays for any individual in the film industry. I never work on Sundays. I always work half a day on Saturday.”

“Aanand L Rai commented on this as well, wherein he told me that my work culture has changed his very perception of working. I spend only 8 hours on a film set in the day, but I don’t spend a single minute of those 8 hours in a vanity van. I am always standing on the floor of the movie set. My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of any other star. That’s my commitment to the movies,” he reasoned.

Ram Setu will also feature Akshay in addition to Raksha Bandhan. Along with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushratt Bharuccha, he also appears in the film Selfie. On February 24, 2023, it will be released. It is billed as a comedy-drama. He will appear alongside Radhika Madan in the Hindi version of Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.