Akshay Kumar claimed that he doesn’t care about having a legacy

The third movie Akshay Kumar will release in 2022 is now being prepared for release. He will now appear in Aanand L. Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, set for an August 11 theatrical release. His most recent movie, Samrat Prithviraj, did poorly at the box office. The redundant nature of legacy in an actor’s life was recently discussed by Akshay in an old interview that has surfaced online. The actor had once remarked that leaving a legacy is pointless.

Akshay made his acting debut in the 1991 movie Saugandh. He is renowned for finishing movies quickly and churning out numerous blockbusters each year.

Akshay participated in the actors roundtable discussion with Rajeev Masand in 2017 together with Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and the late actor Irrfan Khan. Regarding leaving a legacy, Akshay stated: “The only one thing for me is to keep on working everyday. Because that will keep me alive. I love work, I love my holidays, I love having a family life and that’s exactly I want. Ye legacy, vegacy to hoti rahti hai, kujh nahi aata (legacy is useless, it’s of no use).”

He further said, “I have seen many big actors, old actors. One super duper star was fighting with a production guy over 100 rupees, they were doing small roles. There’s nothing. Main to chahunga zindagi me aisi koi cheezein ho, kadar honi chahiye bade bade logon ki. Fayda kujh nhi legacy banake (I would want such things, big legends should get the respect they deserve, but there is no use in making a legacy).”

A Reddit user agreed with Akshay and said, “I never thought it that way and now that I think of it, he not wrong at all. He’s doing his stuff for himself and his family. And that’s it. And the best part is that he acknowledges it. He publicly says that he does it for money. He’s not pretending or asking us to call him a great actor. It’s not like he says one thing and does another thing. No. The man walks his talk. Respect him for that.”

Another said, “But I like that he’s not arrogant about his star power he knows everything has an end, he did some good movies some bad movies in his career now he’s just enjoying life and doing whatever is coming his way.”

As a Reddit user said that “People like Akshay are just workers that are working in an artistic field but don’t understand it,” another user countered him, saying, “Other people, like Akshay, might think differently about art. Everybody is allowed to have their opinion and go with it. They are shaped by their life experiences, as you are by yours. Your opinion is neither better nor worse than his.”

Akshay has a half-dozen further files in the works after Raksha Bandhan. In addition to the upcoming releases of Selfiee, OMG 2 – Oh My God!, and the Soorarai Pottru remake, he will be seen in Ram Setu this Diwali.