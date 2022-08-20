Advertisement
Akshay Kumar confirms 'OMG 2' will not release in October

Akshay Kumar confirms ‘OMG 2’ will not release in October

Articles
Akshay Kumar confirms ‘OMG 2’ will not release in October

Akshay Kumar confirms ‘OMG 2’ will not release in October

  • Following the release of “Raksha Bandhan,” Akshay Kumar has been busy promoting “Cuttputlli,” his upcoming film.
  • This movie, which is billed as a thriller, will debut on OTT the following month.
  • When the “Cuttputlli” trailer was unveiled, Akshay was questioned about his eagerly anticipated movie “Oh My God 2.”
Following the release of “Raksha Bandhan,” Akshay Kumar has been busy promoting “Cuttputlli,” his upcoming film. This movie, which is billed as a thriller, will debut on OTT the following month.
When the “Cuttputlli” trailer was unveiled, Akshay was questioned about his eagerly anticipated movie “Oh My God 2.” There were many rumours that the movie will be released in October of this year, but Akshay clarified the situation. Akshay had responded, “Pehli baat hain ki October 2 ko Oh My God toh bilkul nahi ayega…aapke sutron ne galat bataya,” when asked if the movie would be released on that date.

Akshay also discussed the issue of movies struggling at the box office, specifically his most recent release, “Raksha Bandhan.” He said, “Films are not working, it is our problem, my fault. There is just me to blame for that; I must make improvements and grasp what the public wants.” Raksha Bandhan, which was directed by Aanand L. Rai, made close to Rs 38 crore after nine days in theatres. The movie faced off against the Aamir Khan-starring movie “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which has taken in Rs 51 crore so far.

Kumar has a packed schedule of upcoming releases. He is now working on “Selfiee,” “Gorkha,” “Capsule Gill,” “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” the remake of “Soorarai Pottru,” and “Ram Setu.”

