Akshay Kumar confirms ‘OMG 2’ will not release in October

Akshay Kumar opens up on films not working
Akshay Kumar spoke about the recent trend of Bollywood films failing at...
Following the release of “Raksha Bandhan,” Akshay Kumar has been busy promoting “Cuttputlli,” his upcoming film. This movie, which is billed as a thriller, will debut on OTT the following month.
When the “Cuttputlli” trailer was unveiled, Akshay was questioned about his eagerly anticipated movie “Oh My God 2.” There were many rumours that the movie will be released in October of this year, but Akshay clarified the situation. Akshay had responded, “Pehli baat hain ki October 2 ko Oh My God toh bilkul nahi ayega…aapke sutron ne galat bataya,” when asked if the movie would be released on that date.
Kumar has a packed schedule of upcoming releases. He is now working on “Selfiee,” “Gorkha,” “Capsule Gill,” “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” the remake of “Soorarai Pottru,” and “Ram Setu.”
