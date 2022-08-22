Akshay Kumar discusses back-to-back flop films

Kumar said, ‘If my films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault.’

The actor has finally opened up about his consecutive failures.

Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi in November 2021, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has given back-to-back flops at the ticket window.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is an Indian-born, naturalized Canadian actor and film producer who works in Hindi cinema. In over 30 years of acting, Kumar has appeared in some 100 films.

After making a hit movie with Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi in November 2021, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has given back-to-back flops at the ticket window.

His failures have upset the people who made and showed them. After getting a lot of bad comments online, the actor has finally talked about how he has failed over and over again.

Akshay said, “If my films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault. I have to make the changes, I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to make changes, I want to dismantle my way of working and think what kind of films I should be doing. Nobody else is to be blamed but me.”

“It is not safe, that also requires people to say if they like the trailer or not. Nothing is safe, it is not our safety net. Even here (on OTT) people are watching, the media is watching it, the critics are watching it, the audience is watching it, they give feedback whether they like it or not. So, there’s nothing like creating a safe space, you have to work hard, period.”

Also Read Akshay Kumar will play Jagdishwar Mishra again in Jolly LLB 3 Akshay Kumar will play a lawyer in Jolly LLB 3, insiders say....