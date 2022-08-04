Akshay Kumar talks about his own sister in the most sweetest way

As his movie “Raksha Bandhan” prepares to hit theatres, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar opened up about his sister Alka Bhatia in a candid interview. He states unequivocally that “sisters are the best” and claims that his sibling is far superior to him even personally.

Akshay, who is renowned for keeping his personal affairs private, discussed what a brother-sister connection meant to him personally in an interview.

Also Read Akshay Kumar and other cast promote ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in Dubai In the near future, Akshay Kumar's eagerly anticipated film "Raksha Bandhan" will...

“It’s an amazing bond. Your sister is your best friend. You can keep your head on her shoulders and share everything. She’s always there for you. I have rarely heard that the sister is not there for her brother. Sometimes you get to hear the brother is not there but I have never heard that the sister is not there.”

“There is no one who can love you more than your sister.”

Advertisement

Talking about his own sister with a heart full of love and joy, Akshay said: “Sisters are the best and I agree, because when I see my own home I would say that my sister is much better than me as a person also.”

On August 11, the day of the Rakhi ceremonies, the movie “Raksha Bandhan” is scheduled for release. Between brothers and sisters, the Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi celebration is observed.

Also Read Aamir Khan on clashing with Akshay Kumar at the box office Both the Akshay Kumar film Raksha Bandhan and the Aamir Khan film...

Akshay says: “This movie is you can identify this character and what is happening with the character and the film with your own personal life. So the identification of this whole film is very strong because everyone has siblings, if not then they have cousins and so I like to say just one thing that this film is my career’s most beautiful film. I saw the movie so my expectation with the film…”

The comedy-drama also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna.