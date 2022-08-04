Alia Bhatt answers some curious fans in an Ask Me Anything

Alia Bhatt gets trolled for copying Kareena Kapoor
Alia Bhatt's pregnancy has become one of the hottest topics in bollywood....
On Thursday night, Alia Bhatt, an actress who is getting ready for the debut of her movie “Darlings,” conducted a “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram. She was seen responding to several inquiries from her followers. She was questioned about her spouse Ranbir Kapoor by one of the admirers.
Alia replied, “Ranbir is the easiest to work with! He’s so punctual! He’s so giving as an actor! He never leaves the set! His discipline is beyond brilliant!!! Also, he would make these little hearts for me in between shots.”
Alia was also asked about ‘Darlings’ and what made her choose it. She replied, “Script script and only script. I fell in love with the world of darlings and what it made me feel…” A fan also wrote about the ‘Kesariya’ song from ‘Brahmastra’ and wished that it had an unplugged version by Alia. She tagged Pritam and Ayan Mukerji and wrote, “Are you listening” followed by multiple emojis.
